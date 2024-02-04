RBI Crackdown Sends Paytm Payments Bank Employees On A Job Hunt

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Recruiters are being flooded with resumes and job applications from employees of Paytm Payments Bank and its parent firm One97 Communications, who fear there could be more regulatory trouble ahead for the digital-payments company.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.