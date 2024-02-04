Fiscal Consolidation Takes Centre Stage In Interim Budget

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In fiscal policy, the strategic deployment of countercyclical measures is paramount. During economic slowdowns, fiscal tools become instrumental in bolstering growth, with a subsequent retraction during periods of robust economic expansion. Amidst the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic, the government adeptly employed an expansionary fiscal policy to support the economy. However, as the nation emerged from the pandemic-induced trough and entered a phase of recovery, it became imperative for the government to consolidate its fiscal position. This consolidation provides the necessary space for the private sector to thrive, particularly during cyclical upturns when tax buoyancy is naturally higher.

