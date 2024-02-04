Live Events Come Alive, With Small Towns As New Patrons

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Post-pandemic recovery continues for India's live-events business that is curating everything from music festivals to multiple-city comedy tours for young audiences craving outdoor experiences.
MENAFN04022024007365015876ID1107807813
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.