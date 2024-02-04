Kerala: Shocking Report Reveals 66,000 People Sought Treatment For Cancer Last Year Alone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram:

The number of cancer patients is increasing alarmingly in Kerala. Last year alone, 66,000 new patients sought treatment. Experts say that if the disease is not detected and treated on time, there will be more complications. The figures and reports coming out are worrying.

The number of cancer patients in Kerala is higher than the national average. Studies report that changes in lifestyle and new diets have led to an increase in the number of patients. More than 100 people are treated daily in the three apex cancer centers and medical college hospitals of the state. According to population-based cancer registries, breast cancer and cervical cancer are most common in women while lung cancer is more common in men.

Prostate cancer is more common in men and thyroid cancer in women in southern districts of Kerala. Stomach cancer is more common in northern districts than in southern districts. The incidence of the disease in children is also increasing steadily. Often the diagnosis is made when it reaches stages three or four.

A campaign resulted in the referral of 9 lakh individuals for cancer screening out of the 1.5 crore people over thirty years in the state. Among the issues are the high cost of medical treatment and a lack of facilities suitable for the treatment of patients.

The government announced that oncology clinics will be started in all districts.