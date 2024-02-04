Goa to Kerala: 7 popular places in India to visit in February

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India has many places, and February is an excellent month to visit, owing to the nice weather. Here are seven top February Indian destinations.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a tropical paradise with beautiful beaches and coral reefs.



February is nice in these Ganges River spiritual and adventure locations. Visit temples, attend Ganga Aarti, and go white-water rafting.

In February, the Taj Mahotsav, a ten-day celebration of Indian arts, crafts, and culture, brings history and culture to the city.

Kerala highland resort Munnar has lush tea plantations and a warm climate. February is ideal for waterfalls, landscapes, and outdoor activities due to warm weather.

February is lovely in Goa, which is known for its beaches. Relax on the beaches and enjoy the nightlife. The colourful and energetic Goa Carnival is held in February.

Jaipur, the "Pink City," is great for seeing its mediaeval forts, palaces, and bustling markets in February. Jaipur hosts its annual Elephant Festival this month.

Visit the Rann of Kutch during the Rann Utsav, a Gujarati cultural festival with art, music, and dancing. The white desert is alive with culture and activity.