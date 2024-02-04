Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Star shares pic from Akhand Path

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rakul Preet Singh posted a shot from Akhand Path amid wedding allegations involving Jackky Bhagnani. The pair is set to marry in Goa.

Rakul shared a snapshot from the Akhand Path event. The snapshot was shared amid reports of Rakul and her partner Jackky Bhagnani's February wedding.

In the photograph, the actor was wearing a shawl over her head.

Rakul and Jackky are speculated to marry in February 2024.

While most details of their wedding are kept under wraps, the two are expected to have a small beach ceremony in Goa.

The two-day event is set on February 19-21, 2024. The pair is set to exchange vows in front of their closest relatives and friends.

Following their small wedding, Rakul and Jackky organise a lavish celebration in Mumbai for their industry pals.

It will be attended by the most prominent figures in the Bollywood and South cinema industries.

While the dates have yet to be announced, they are expected to occur after January 22.

The reception will take place at one of Mumbai's upmarket venues, known for hosting high-profile events.

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others will attend the grand reception.