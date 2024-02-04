Australia Vs West Indies, 2Nd ODI: Sean Abbott's All-Round Performance Guides Australia To A 83 Run Victory

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a dominating display by the reigning World Champions, Australia showcased their prowess, defeating West Indies by a substantial margin of 83 runs in the second ODI held in Sydney. Sean Abbott emerged as the standout performer, leading Australia to a 2-0 lead in the series.

The West Indies won the toss and opted to field, setting Australia to bat. Although promising starts were made by Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, and Matthew Short, none converted into significant scores. Abbott's exceptional innings of 69 runs off 63 balls, his second ODI half-century, played a crucial role in steering Australia to a total of 258/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

In their pursuit of the target, West Indies faced early setbacks, losing three wickets with only 31 runs on the board. While skipper Shai Hope and Keacy Carty formed a vital partnership, contributing 53 runs for the 4th wicket, West Indies struggled after Hope's departure. Despite Carty's commendable 40 runs, the innings concluded at 175 runs in 43.3 overs. The disciplined bowling performance by Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott, who both secured three wickets, along with contributions from Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, and Aaron Hardie, ensured Australia's comprehensive victory and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

