Prepaire Labs Commits To Carbon Neutrality

On the occasion of National Environment Day the Company is Announcing its commitment to protect and preserve the environment.

MASDAR CITY, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prepaire Labs, a biotech company working in drug discovery and disease modeling, today announced a groundbreaking initiative to achieve carbon neutrality. Located in the innovative hub of Masdar City, Prepaire Labs is taking bold steps to align its operations with the UAE's vision for sustainability through significant investments in renewable energy and strategic forestry partnerships.This effort is complemented by comprehensive energy efficiency measures across all operations, from advanced server cooling systems to optimized lab equipment.Understanding the importance of offsetting unavoidable emissions, Prepaire Labs plans to establish partnerships with leading forestry organizations, including the Woodland Trust and the National Forest Foundation. These collaborations are aimed at tree planting initiatives that contribute to carbon offsetting, biodiversity, and conservation efforts. For every transaction with Prepaire Labs, a commitment to planting trees will be made, ensuring a sustainable and impactful contribution to the environment."As we advance in healthcare innovation, our responsibility towards the planet grows," said Carl Freer, CEO for Prepaire Labs. "Achieving carbon neutrality is not just a goal but a necessity, and through our dual approach of direct renewable energy utilization and meaningful carbon offsetting, we are committed to leading by example."Prepaire Labs' short-term goals include a comprehensive assessment of its carbon footprint, initiating collaborations with forestry partners, and integrating solar power solutions. With a long-term vision of carbon neutrality, Prepaire Labs continues to explore advancements in renewable energy and expand its forestry partnership portfolio, demonstrating the feasibility of ecological balance in high-tech industries.This initiative marks a significant step for Prepaire Labs in contributing to a sustainable future, underscoring the company's commitment to the ecological vision of the United Arab Emirates and setting a benchmark for environmental responsibility in the healthcare sector.About Prepaire LabsPrepaire Labs is a pioneering healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing drug discovery and precision medicine. Through the integration of deep learning and biology, Prepaire Labs builds predictive models grounded in genetic, phenotypic, and clinical data. These models form a view to the underlying architecture and biology of diseases. Prepaire Labs utilizes patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), genome editing, high-content cellular phenotyping, and machine learning to create in vitro disease models that optimize genetics, cell-type, environment, and multidimensional data collection for increased predictability of human clinical outcomes. A state-of-the-art BSL3 lab is opening in May 2024, located at Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, UAE. This will serve as the new fully automated LAAS (Lab As A Service) hub and provide clinical trials on a chip using latest microfluidic devices combined with the ability to print organoid bio-networks. Visit to learn more.About BiotuneThe Biotune digital twin represents a groundbreaking convergence of healthcare and technology. This avatar isn't just a visual representation; it's a dynamic model of your health, carrying your genetic makeup, medical history, and even real-time biometrics. Healthcare professionals can interact with your digital twin for diagnostic and treatment planning purposes. This data isn't just a snapshot; it's a dynamic, time-sequenced record of your health, capturing everything from genetic predispositions to real-time biometrics. This rich dataset allows these experts to provide incredibly nuanced and personalized medical advice, elevating diagnostics to a level of precision and customization previously unattainable.

