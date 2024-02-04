Septuagenarian Villa Owner Found Dead In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 4 (IANS) A 77-year-old man, owner of a villa, was found dead under suspicious conditions on Sunday in Goa, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan said the deceased, identified as N.S. Dhillon, was from Punjab. He was involved in the hospitality sector business in the coastal state.

He said that the police were informed about Dhillion's death by Seema Singh, his manager.

Dhillon used to reside at villa Horizon Azura at Marra, Pilerne, North Goa

"We found the dead body of deceased NS Dhillon in his room. During investigation, minor injuries were observed on the dead body. The deceased was reportedly living alone but would receive guests quite often," Valsan said.

"Last night (Saturday), there were some guests. The detailed examination revealed that the jewellery worn on his body, the mobile phone and a rent-a-car possessed by the deceased were found missing. On further investigation, the missing rent-a-car was tracked in Maharashtra and the occupants of the car have been detained by Crime Branch Navi-Mumbai, Maharashtra," the police officer said.

He said that a Goa Police team would be leaving for Mumbai to take custody of the suspects.

"On the basis of facts and circumstances, a case of murder and robbery under section 302 and 392 of IPC, 1860 has been registered," he said.

