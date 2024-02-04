Nigerian National Held For Carrying Drugs; 4 Gm Cocaine Recovered

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 4 (IANS) A Nigerian national has been arrested here in the DLF Phase 1 area for allegedly possessing drugs, the police said on Sunday.

Police seized four grams of cocaine from his possession. The arrested individual was identified as Age Chidubem Declan.

He was living in the Lohia Apartment in Delhi's Mehrauli.

A Crime Branch team of Gurugram Police arrested the accused from a place near a petrol pump in the DLF Phase 1 area with cocaine following a tip-off.

An FIR was registered against the accused at the DLF Phase 1 police station, an official said.

