Fire Breaks Out In The Vicinity Of A Japan Railway (JR) Station In Tokyo

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A fire broke out in the vicinity of a Japan Railway (JR) station
in Tokyo on Sunday, affecting train services on part of the JR
Keihin-Tohoku Line, with 800 passengers evacuated, according to
local media reports, Azernews reports via
Xinhua.
At around 10:10 a.m. local time, a fire was reported at a
restaurant in Yamao, Ota Ward, Tokyo, near JR Oimori Station and
one has been reported injured so far.
Video footage by the national broadcaster NHK showed flames
coming out of the restaurant and an adjacent building. In response
to the emergency, the Tokyo Fire Department dispatched 24
firefighting vehicles to the scene.
According to JR East, Train operations were suspended on the JR
Keihin-Tohoku Line between Shinagawa Station and Kamata Station in
both directions.
Meanwhile, after a 10-car train on the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line
came to a halt between Oimori Station and Kamata Station,
approximately 800 passengers on the stationary trains were
evacuated onto the tracks and guided on foot as a precautionary
measure.
Due to the impact of the incident, JR Tokaido Line services have
also been temporarily halted between Shinagawa Station and Yokohama
Station in both directions.
Reports from the scene suggested that there were explosive
sounds, and authorities, including the fire department, are
conducting further investigations.
