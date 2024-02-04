Namibia's President Hage Geingob, 82, Dies After Cancer Diagnosis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Namibia's President Hage Geingob, 82, died in hospital early on
Sunday, the presidency said, weeks after he was diagnosed with
cancer, Azernews via Reuters.
Geingob had been in charge of the thinly populated and mostly
arid southern African country since 2015, the year he announced he
had survived prostate cancer.
Vice President Nangolo Mbumba takes the helm in Namibia - a
mining hotspot with significant deposits of diamonds and the
electric car battery ingredient lithium - until presidential and
parliamentary elections at the end of the year.
A presidency post on social media platform X did not give a
cause of death, but late last month the presidency said he had
travelled to the United States for "a two-day novel treatment for
cancerous cells", after being diagnosed following a regular medical
check-up.
Born in 1941, Geingob was a prominent politician since before
Namibia achieved independence from white minority-ruled South
Africa in 1990.
He chaired the body that drafted Namibia's constitution, then
became its first prime minister at independence on March 21 of that
year, a position he retained until 2002.
In 2007, Geingob became vice president of the governing South
West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO), which he had joined as
an agitator for independence when Namibia was still known as South
West Africa.
SWAPO has remained in power in Namibia unchallenged since
independence. The former German colony is technically an upper
middle-income country but one with huge disparities in wealth.
"There were no textbooks to prepare us for accomplishing the
task of development and shared prosperity after independence," he
said in a speech to mark the day in 2018. "We needed to build a
Namibia in which the chains of the injustices of the past would be
broken."
Geingob served as trade and industry minister before becoming
prime minister again in 2012.
He won the 2014 election with 87% of the vote but only narrowly
avoided a runoff with a little more than half the votes in a
subsequent poll in November 2019.
That election followed a government bribery scandal, in which
officials were alleged to have awarded horse mackerel quotas to
Iceland's biggest fishing firm, Samherji, in exchange for
kickbacks, according to local media reports. The resultant outcry
led to the resignation of two ministers.
The following year, Geingob lamented that Namibia's wealth still
remained concentrated in the hands of its white minority.
"Distribution is an issue, but how do we do it?" Geingob said in
a virtual session at an event organised by international
organisation Horasis.
"We have a racial issue here, a historical racial divide. Now
you say we must grab from the whites and give it to the Blacks,
it's not going to work," he said.
His comments came after the government rescinded as unworkable a
policy that would have made it mandatory for white-owned businesses
to sell a 25% stake to Black Namibians.
Geingob died at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, where he was
receiving treatment from his medical team, the presidency said.
