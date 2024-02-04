Poland Tightening Inspection Of Agricultural Goods On Ukraine Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Czesław Siekierski has announced the strengthening of control and inspections of Ukrainian agricultural products that are exported to Poland.

The Polish Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry announced this on X , noting that Minister Siekierski is currently inspecting checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, according to Ukrinform.

"The excessive import of agricultural products from Ukraine that does not meet the production requirements applicable in the EU threatens the competitiveness of Polish agriculture," the ministry said.

In another post , the ministry wrote that as part of the inspection of agricultural products from Ukraine, the minister visited the Medyka and Korczowa checkpoints.

During the visit to the checkpoints, the minister also met with representatives of the agricultural organization Oszukana Wies that had previously blocked the road near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint.

Polish farmers announced a nationwide strike with a blockade of roads and checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. The strike is scheduled to begin on February 9.