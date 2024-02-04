Zelensky Hears Reports On Security Situation In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has heard reports from the military command and the heads of law enforcement agencies regarding the security situation in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I met with the military and law enforcement to discuss the security situation in the Zaporizhzhia region. We focused on the battlefield situation, Avdiivka defense, Robotyne and other frontline areas, fortifications, critical infrastructure and defense industry protection," Zelensky said.

During his trip to the Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, February 4, Zelensky visited the Ukrainian defenders' positions in Robotyne and presented state awards to soldiers of the 65th Mechanized Brigade.