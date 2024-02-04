Enemy Shells Vovchansk In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck the town of Vovchansk, in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, damaging an administrative building, an administrative service center, and private houses.

The regional military administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. The occupiers launched artillery strikes on the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. The shelling damaged the glazing and facade of an administrative building, as well as the roof, slabs, and glazing of the building of an administrative service center," the post reads.

Four private houses were damaged. No casualties were reported.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration