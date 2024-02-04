Big Fogg Announces Provision Of Premier Sideline Cooling And Heating Solutions For NFL Pro Bowl In Orlando

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Big Fogg, Misting Fans on 49ers sideline

Big Fogg Misting Fans on 49ers sideline 2

Big Fogg Heating Benches on Chief's sideline -

ORLANDO, FL, USA, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following its successful deployment of heated benches and torpedo heaters for the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, Big Fogg is set to enhance the NFL Pro Bowl experience in Orlando by supplying its advanced sideline cooling fans and radiant heaters.For over two decades, Big Fogg's heating and cooling solutions have been an integral part of the Pro Bowl, ensuring player comfort in the varying climates of Hawaii and Orlando since 1999. This year, the company continues its tradition of excellence by providing both radiant heaters and cooling fans to adapt to Orlando's unpredictable weather conditions.2023 marked a milestone year for Big Fogg, showcasing its top-tier sideline services and extensive product range across more than 250 NFL and NCAA games. The season kicked off with Big Fogg equipping the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles with cooling fans at Super Bowl LVII and concluded with its participation in the Pro Bowl, NFL Playoff games, as well as the Sugar & Rose Bowls, and the National Championship game in Houston.Despite the mild chill at the NFC Championship game in San Francisco, Big Fogg's heated benches offered unique comforts such as a pull-out floor and warmers for helmets, gloves, and hats, enhancing player performance and well-being.Christopher Miehl, President of Big Fogg, reflects on his extensive experience, setting up misting fans, radiant heaters, and both cooling and heated benches at over 600 NFL and NCAA games. He shares a memorable moment from his first Pro Bowl assignment from the Late Tim Davey, VP of the NFL. Which serendipitously led to Big Fogg's involvement in the Super Bowl that year in New Orleans. Since then, Big Fogg has been a constant presence at 13 Super Bowls and every Pro Bowl, a testament to its trusted partnership with the NFL.For inquiries about renting or purchasing outdoor heating, cooling, and misting systems for events, gatherings, or venues, please reach out to Big Fogg at 951-587-2460 or its sister company, Cool Zone, at 949-500-9390. Explore a comprehensive selection of heating, cooling, and misting solutions suitable for residential, commercial, or industrial needs by visiting or coolzone.Contact:Christopher Miehl951-852-5885

