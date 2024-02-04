Meet The Everyday Heroes - How CAL ACE Is Revolutionizing The Role Of Nursing Assistants In Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Check out our CAL ACE Nursing Academy students beaming with excitement during a hands-on session at a nursing home. Their joy says it all – learning and growing together in real-world settings!

Smiles, caps, gowns, and certificates – the proud moment when CAL ACE Nursing Academy students celebrate their achievements. Join us in applauding these future healthcare heroes as they embark on their inspiring journeys!

A poster showing CAL ACE Academy programs and Certification courses.

Everyday Heroes Among Us: The CAL ACE Revolution in Transforming Nursing Assistants' Roles in Healthcare

- Tia Orr, Executive Director of SEIU CaliforniaSANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In recent years, the healthcare industry has witnessed a significant transformation, particularly in the field of nursing assistance. With salaries ranging from $25 to $32 an hour, more people are now considering a career shift toward healthcare. One institution at the forefront of this change is CAL ACE Nursing Academy , which has gained considerable attention for its innovative approach to nursing education.Growing Demand for Nursing AssistantsThere's an increasing need for nursing assistants, driven by factors such as an aging population, chronic health conditions, and expanded healthcare services. This demand is reflected in a projected 8% growth in nursing assistant employment from 2020 to 2030, surpassing average occupation growth rates. Nursing assistants are vital in providing care and supporting nurses and physicians, particularly in long-term care, home healthcare, and assisted living facilities.Rising Salaries for Nursing AssistantsRecognizing the importance of nursing assistants, employers are offering higher salaries to attract and retain talent. In California, the average annual salary for nursing assistants has seen a notable increase, emphasizing their value in the healthcare system. This upward trend in compensation makes the career more attractive, both in California and across the nation.CAL ACE's Role in Education and Career AdvancementCAL ACE Nursing Academy stands out in this evolving landscape. It offers a hybrid program combining online theory, accessible from home, which is ideal for working parents or students. With a 99% state exam passing rate, CAL ACE is highly regarded, and nursing schools often prefer students with CNA certification from such esteemed institutions. Furthermore, CAL ACE provides a bridge program for CNAs aspiring to become Registered Nurses (RNs), enhancing career progression opportunities.CAL ACE's Reputation and Student SupportCAL ACE is well-received, evident from over 230 five-star reviews and a significant number of positive Facebook recommendations. The academy's approach to education, blending theoretical knowledge with practical experience, ensures graduates are well-equipped for the healthcare sector. Their focus on industry trends and comprehensive training prepares students for a successful career in nursing assistance.ConclusionThe surge in nursing assistant salaries and demand signifies the growing appreciation of their role in healthcare. Aspiring nursing assistants can expect competitive salaries and a fulfilling career path. Educational institutions like CAL ACE play a pivotal role in preparing the next generation of nursing assistants, offering comprehensive education and practical training. With the healthcare landscape continually evolving, nursing assistants are set to play an increasingly important role in caring for individuals and communities.References:1. Los Angeles Times. (2023, October 13). California healthcare workers to get $25 an hour after Newsom approves new minimum wage. Retrieved from2. California Department of Public Health. (n.d.). Certified Nurse Assistant. Retrieved from

