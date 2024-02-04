Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets United Nations (UN) Secretary-General's Personal Envoy For Sudan

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Sunday with HE UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan Ramtane Lamamra.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in Sudan, and ways to halt the fighting in various regions, as well as the support for resolving disputes peacefully. The two sides emphasized the necessity to protect civilians and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the brotherly Sudanese people.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's stance that calls for a permanent cessation of military conflict and subsequent engagement in broad negotiations involving all Sudanese political forces, in order to achieve a comprehensive agreement and lasting peace that fulfills the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for stability, development, and prosperity.

