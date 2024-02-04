Casualties Reported As Russians Shell Toretsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have fired artillery at a residential building in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region, killing at least one civilian and wounding two others.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At least one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of today's shelling of Toretsk. At around 13:00, the Russians shelled the city with artillery, hitting a residential building," he said.

According to Filashkin, the wounded were taken to the nearest hospital. The consequences of enemy shelling are being clarified.

Russian troops attacked the Donetsk region 12 times on February 3, wounding a civilian. Apartment blocks, an administrative building and an enterprise were damaged by enemy fire.