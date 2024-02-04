Casualties Reported As Russians Shell Toretsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have fired artillery at a residential building in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region, killing at least one civilian and wounding two others.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"At least one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of today's shelling of Toretsk. At around 13:00, the Russians shelled the city with artillery, hitting a residential building," he said.
According to Filashkin, the wounded were taken to the nearest hospital. The consequences of enemy shelling are being clarified. Read also:
Russian army shells Pokrovsk, fire station damaged
Russian troops attacked the Donetsk region 12 times on February 3, wounding a civilian. Apartment blocks, an administrative building and an enterprise were damaged by enemy fire.
MENAFN04022024000193011044ID1107807674
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.