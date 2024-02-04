Modern Library Is Put Into Use In The City Of Lachin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, a new, modern library was opened in the city of Lachin
near the LaCinema cinema. The main feature of the library named
Simurgh is its functionality, Azernews reports.
The special representative of the President of Azerbaijan Masim
Mammadov in Lachin region, the head of Lachin Improvement Service
Nasimi Asadov, the city's intellectuals, public representatives and
residents took part in the opening ceremony. Teachers and students
of schools operating in the city and village of Zabukh also
participated in the event.
Simurgh will be enriched by the books that the intellectuals and
journalists who come here cannot leave their influence. Masim
Mammadov was the first to take this step. He donated his favorite
and valuable book to the library.
The story of the name of Simurgh is also interesting. Thus, the
name was given in honor of Taghi Shahbazi Simurgun, who founded the
city of Lachin at the suggestion of the people living there. The
Azerbaijan National Library named after MFA Khundzade also
contributed to the work and sent 185 books to Simurgh.
At the opening ceremony, schoolchildren actively participated in
the game-competition held by Azerbaijan's largest mobile book
application Audiokitab about books and their authors. Every week,
book presentations and Audiokitab competitions for children will be
held here.
The opening was also remembered with the concert "I'm looking
for you". Composer, pianist Sevda Rahimova, tarzan Zafar Ahmadli,
pianist Shahin Yahyazade, jazz pianist Isa Bagirov, percussionist
Mahammad Ibrahimli performed at the concert.
There will be mobile libraries in the city where large libraries
and galleries will be opened. Taking into account the population's
need for books and reading materials, books were sent to military
units and places of residence with various means of transport.
After the cinema and cinema pavilion, this library is expected
to become one of the cultural centers of the city. The said library
will meet the needs of the residents until the big book centers to
be built in the city are ready.
