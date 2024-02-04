Egypt, France Stress UNRWA Pivotal In Supporting Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Egypt and France stressed the importance of pivotal and "irreplaceable" role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in providing support to the people of the Gaza Strip, especially in light of the catastrophic humanitarian conditions they are facing.

This came during a meeting between President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne in Cairo, Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Counsellor Ahmad Fahmy said in a statement Sunday.

The meeting dealt with the situation in the Gaza Strip, and the intensive Egyptian efforts with various partners to achieve a ceasefire and implement humanitarian aid to end their humanitarian suffered, he said.

It also affirmed need for the international community to assume its responsibilities towards implementing the relevant international resolutions, he added.

Both sides confirmed also their absolute rejection of any measures or policies aimed at displacing Palestinians from their lands.

For his part, Minister Sejourne stressed France's keenness to coordinate efforts with Egypt towards a sustainable ceasefire and prisoner exchange in light of the agreement of the two countries' positions on the necessity of preventing the conflict from expanding.

It also tackled situations in Sudan, Libya and the Red Sea, where the two sides affirmed their keenness to continue consultation and exchange of visions to strengthen security and peace at the regional and international levels, the Spokesman said.