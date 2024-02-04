GCC Chief Affirms Importance Of Strategic Plans For Future Food Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 4, (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi, on Sunday, affirmed the importance of including all sectors in the Gulf community to establish a futuristic plan for food security for the GCC countries.

In a press release, Al-Budaiwi said that this came during an exceptional meeting via video call with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Committee on Agricultural Cooperation and Food Security headed by the Qatari minister of municipality Abdullah Al-Attiyah and GCC ministers.

The meeting discussed future strategy for food security and called for forming a special team from the GCC counties to draft a resolution for this strategy, the statement added.

Al-Budaiwi reiterated that food security holds a significant importance to the GCC countries' heads of state who are following this matter with great concern. (end)

kns









MENAFN04022024000071011013ID1107807659