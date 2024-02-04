Sajith Warns Critics Inside SJB Following Fonseka's Outburst

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa warned critics inside the SJB following the recent outburst by party member Sarath Fonseka.

Premadasa said that there are those inside the SJB who had been critical of his parents.

He said that while he will not take disciplinary action against anyone for being critical of his parents, he will take action on anyone being critical of decisions taken by the party Working Committee.

SJB member and former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka had recently expressed outrage over the decision taken by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa to give party membership to former Army Chief Daya Ratnayake.

Fonseka said that the decision to offer membership to Daya Ratnayake was not communicated to him.

He noted that the SJB does not belong to any individual but to the people.

Fonseka said that he worked hard to bring up the SJB and Ratnayake is not an individual who should be in the party.

He recalled that Ratnayake was among those who gave evidence against him and helped put him behind bars when Mahinda Rajapaksa was President.

Former Army Commander Geneal (Retd.) Daya Ratnayake joined the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya recently.

Ratnayake has been appointed as a Senior Advisor for Public Policy of the SJB. (Colombo Gazette)