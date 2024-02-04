Cardinal Slams Sri Lanka's Independence Day Parade

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Cardinal Malcom Ranjith slammed Sri Lanka's Independence Day parade held at Galle Face at a time when some people in the country are hungry with no food.

The Cardinal said that holding a parade for some foreign dignitaries to see disrespects the people living in hunger.

He also asked if Independence Day in Sri Lanka was for politicians or the people.

The Cardinal noted that Sri Lanka was today facing an economic crisis, 76 years after independence from British rule.

Sri Lanka celebrated its 76th National Independence Day with the main event being held at Galle Face in Colombo with the participation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin.

The ceremony included a 21-gun salute followed by a vibrant Independence Day parade featuring the Tri-forces, Police, Civil Defence Force and National Cadet Corps, showcasing Sri Lanka as a sovereign state.

The parade highlighted the strength and magnanimity of the nation, featuring personnel from the Army, Navy, Air, Police, Civil Security Department and the National Cadet Corps.

The parade also featured combat vehicles from the three armed forces, with 22 retired officers and 29 disabled soldiers participating. The cultural parade added musical splendor to the event. (Colombo Gazette)