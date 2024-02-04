AUS partners with BSIA to enrich international studies education

(MENAFN- American University Of Sharjah )

Sharjah, UAE., February 2, 2024 – Strengthening collaboration in international studies, global governance and transnational diplomacy, American University of Sharjah signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Balsillie School of International Affairs (BSIA), Waterloo, Canada, on February 1 on the AUS campus.

As part of the agreement, the two institutions will collaborate in research, development and initiatives that provide students with dynamic international academic and experiential learning opportunities. It aims to facilitate discussions on potential joint degree programs in areas of mutual interests; cooperate in organizing mutual events such as workshops, symposiums, short-term executive courses on specific topics, seminars and conferences; seek and research collaboration opportunities that include faculty exchange and joint research projects with focus on the GCC; and explore other areas of collaboration as they arise.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, and Dr. Ann Fitz-Gerald, Director of BSIA.

Present at the signing ceremony were His Excellency Radha Krishna Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the United Arab Emirates; Dr. Mohamad El-Tarhuni, Interim Provost and Chief Academic Officer at AUS; Dr. Mahmoud Anabtawi, Dean of College of Arts and Sciences at AUS; and senior officials from both institutions.

"The collaboration agreement with BSIA is a significant step towards enriching the educational experience for our students, particularly those majoring in international studies at the graduate and undergraduate levels in our College of Arts and Sciences. This strategic partnership opens doors to expanded resources and diverse perspectives. Our commitment to our students is clear: to provide a comprehensive learning environment that equips them with the skills and insights needed to navigate the complexities of the global landscape effectively," said Dr. Laursen.

The BSIA The Balsillie School of International Affairs (BSIA) is an institute for advanced research, education, and outreach in the fields of global governance and international public policy. The School is an equal collaboration among the Centre for International Governance Innovation, the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University. It is also an affiliate member of the Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs.

“I am delighted to be in Sharjah representing the BSIA on this important day, which celebrates and strengthens our partnership with AUS. With both institutions focused on future-orientated approaches towards the study of international affairs, and relevant public policy and governance frameworks within this domain, we look forward to collaborating on research and teaching strengths to create innovative and impactful outcomes,” said Dr. Fitz-Gerald.

The AUS College of Arts and Sciences offers graduate and undergraduate degrees in international studies that adopt a multidisciplinary approach, combining insights from history, political science, sociology, anthropology and philosophy. The broad-based programs enable students to gain a deep understanding of complex global challenges, ranging from geopolitical conflicts to the intricacies of international diplomacy and social and economic currents. The programs aim to cultivate globally conscious citizens, prepared to adapt in a swiftly changing world.





