Punjab: De-Addiction Centre In Patiala Gets Funds For Expansion

(MENAFN- IANS) Patiala, Feb 4 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Sunday announced to expand the Saket De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre here from 30 to 50 beds.

He said that additionally, a state-of-the-art skill development centre will be established to facilitate rehabilitation efforts.

Announcing projects with an outlay of Rs 5.5 crore for Patiala, he said that the skill development centre will be established at the Government Rajindra Hospital's de-addiction centre.

He also highlighted the neglected state of the Red Cross building and pledged approximately Rs 2 crore for transforming it into a model skill development centre of excellence.

He emphasised the commitment of the state government to utilise the building effectively, which had been neglected by previous administrations.

Joined by Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh and legislator Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Sahney said to enhance community infrastructure Rs 50 lakh has been designated for a community centre in Patiala's urban constituency and Rs 50 lakh for development of Babu Singh Colony in the Patiala Rural area.

