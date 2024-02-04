               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
CSC: Feb 25-26 National Holidays In Kuwait


2/4/2024 8:10:16 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 4 (KUNA) - The Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced Sunday that work in the public sector would halt on February 25/26 Sunday and Monday to mark the occasion of the National Day and the Liberation Anniversary. (end)
aa



