Police Release Update On Consequences Of Russian Strikes In Dnipropetrovsk Region


2/4/2024 8:08:27 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The police are documenting the fallout from Russian strikes on a number of communities in Dnipropetrovsk region where three dozen houses sustained damaged, as well as farm buildings, gas pipes, and power transmission.

The Dnipropetrovsk Region Police Department reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

"On February 3, the invaders targeted the district center, involving heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. The Myriv community was also targeted. The attacks continued through the night. In the past 24 hours, the Nikopol district police unit received almost 40 reports regarding violations of the laws and customs of war," the report says.

Read also: Russian invaders shell two communities in Mykolaiv region, damage houses

The police say three dozen houses were damaged, as well as farm buildings, gas pipes, and power lines were damaged. No casualties were reported.

The regional police department initiated an inquiry under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported earlier, on February 3, Russian invasion forces five times shelled the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region.

