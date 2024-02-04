Poland's Deputy Minister Of Agriculture Inspects Checkpoint At Ukraine Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland, Michal Kolodziejczak, arrived at the Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine with an inspection.

This is reported by Radio Poland , Ukrinform saw.

Before that, the official visited the checkpoints in Hrubeszów.

"The Polish border control will be more thorough than ever before. Every day on my desk I see reports on the number and results of inspections of products entering Poland. Every signal about the likely entry of embargoed products from Ukraine into the Polish market is checked," Kolodziejczak noted.

The deputy minister added he had already made the first important conclusions after a week of coordinated work of services in two voivodships.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Polish farmers announced a nationwide strike involving a blockade of motorways and border crossing points. The strike is scheduled to kick off on February 9.

The strike announcement follows the news on the upcoming extension of trade preferences for Ukrainian products across the EU market.