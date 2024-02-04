Restoration Of War-Affected Medical Facilities Underway In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Kharkiv region, local authorities pursue an effort to restore damaged medical institutions.

This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform saw.

"The Regional Office of International Cooperation discussed the restoration of medical facilities in the Chuhuiv community. Since last year, with the support of the Olena Zelenska Foundation, repair works have been done in the most damaged traumatology department of the Chuhuiv Central Hospital, which was also re-equipped," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of OVA.

According to Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva, the community is creating conditions for as many medical branches as possible to have family doctors work in convenient premises, serving their patients. Repairs have been carried out in the outpatient clinic of family medicine in the village of Kochetok. Currently, interior works are being finalized before the facility opens shortly," said Minaieva.

It is also emphasized that this year, the Chuhuiv community intends to complete repair work in the ER department and equip an office for primary care doctors in one of the most remote settlements, the village of Velyka Babka.

As reported, 27 apartment blocks damaged by Russian strikes are now being restored in the Derhachiv community, Kharkiv region.