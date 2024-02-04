Kuwait FM, US Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 4 (KUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Sunday with US Ambassador to Kuwait, Karen Sasahara, where they touched on bilateral ties between the two friendly countries. The latest regional and global developments were also discussed during the talks. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.