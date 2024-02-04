Attacks on Russian-occupied town in eastern Ukraine claim lives of over 28

(MENAFN) The head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, announced on Sunday that at least 28 individuals were killed in an assault on a building in the town of Lysychansk, situated in the Russian-controlled area of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.



Pasechnik stated on Telegram that emergency services managed to rescue 10 people from beneath the debris following what he described as a Ukrainian attack on a bakery building on Saturday. He declared Sunday as a day of mourning in the Luhansk People's Republic to honor the victims of the attack.



The Ukrainian defense ministry has not yet responded to the incident. Lysychansk was seized by Russian forces in July 2022, marking the final capture of a town in the strategic region of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.



As Ukraine's ground offensive encounters obstacles, the country has intensified its assaults on Russia and Russian-controlled territories. Recently, Ukrainian military intelligence reported sinking a Russian warship off the coast of Crimea, adding to a series of setbacks for Russia's Black Sea Fleet.



In past instances, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed intercepting Ukrainian drones en route to Moscow and St. Petersburg, while an oil depot in Russia's Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, was reportedly set ablaze due to a Ukrainian drone strike in January.



In December, Ukraine initiated an attack on the Russian border city of Belgorod, resulting in the death of at least 24 individuals and injuring 108 others. Russia responded with retaliatory strikes on Kharkiv.

MENAFN04022024000045015839ID1107807594