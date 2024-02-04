Yemen's Houthis pledge retaliation following US, UK strike several targets

(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthis asserted on Sunday that airstrikes by the US and British forces "will not deter us" and pledged a retaliatory response after numerous targets were struck in retaliation for the Iran-backed rebels' repeated attacks in the Red Sea region.



The coordinated airstrikes in Yemen on Saturday night followed separate American strikes against Iran-affiliated targets in Iraq and Syria, prompted by a drone attack that resulted in the deaths of three US soldiers in Jordan.



This marks the third instance of joint British and American operations targeting the Houthis, whose actions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, a region ravaged by war, have disrupted international trade.



Additionally, the United States has independently conducted several airstrikes against the Yemeni rebels, but their assaults on the crucial Red Sea trade route have persisted.



Saturday’s strikes targeted “36 Houthi targets across 13 locations in Yemen in response to the Houthis’ continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea,” the United States, Britain as well as additional nations that offered backing for the operation stated in a declaration.



US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that the strikes “are intended to further disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to conduct their reckless and destabilising attacks.”

MENAFN04022024000045015839ID1107807593