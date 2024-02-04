US strikes in eastern Syria kill several civilians, regime soldiers

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a state-run news agency reported that airstrikes conducted by the United States in eastern Syria resulted in the death of several civilians and regime soldiers, with others sustaining injuries.



"The American occupation forces launched a blatant air attack on a number of sites and towns in the eastern region of Syria and near the Syrian-Iraqi borders," the news agency cited a declaration by the Syrian Defense Ministry as saying.



The strike resulted in the death of “a number of civilians and military personnel, the wounding of others, and the infliction of significant damage to public and private property,” the ministry further mentioned, without giving additional specifics.



The United States initiated a series of airstrikes on Friday targeting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)-Quds Force and Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.



This action was in response to a drone attack that resulted in the death of three American troops and the injury of at least 34 others at Tower 22, a remote military installation in Jordan near the Syrian and Iraqi borders.



The U.S. has officially attributed the attack to an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which claimed responsibility.



These Iran-backed militias have been conducting drone and missile attacks on U.S. forces in the region for several months, occurring amid Israel's ongoing conflict with the besieged Gaza Strip.

