Lenovo HPC Infrastructure Powers Pre-Exascale Supercomputer Marenostrum 5 to Enable New Scientific Advances and Solve Global Challenges

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 February 2024: Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) has today announced that the General Purpose Partition of the MareNostrum 5, a new pre-exascale supercomputer running on Lenovo’s HPC infrastructure, has been classified as the top x86 general-purpose cluster on the recently published TOP500 list of the most powerful supercomputers globally.

Officially inaugurated at Barcelona Supercomputing Center on December 21st, MareNostrum 5 has been built for the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU). The pre-exascale supercomputer will bolster the EU’s mission to provide Europe with the most advanced supercomputing technology and accelerate the capacity for artificial intelligence (AI) research, enabling new scientific advances that will help solve global challenges. It aims to empower a wide range of complex HPC-specific applications, from climate research and engineering to material science and earth sciences, adeptly handling tasks that extend beyond the capabilities of cloud computing.



Showcasing exceptional performance, MareNostrum5 GPP cluster part will achieve 40.1 Rmax PFlop/s with an efficient power consumption of 5.7MW. The system utilizes Lenovo’s cutting-edge fifth-generation Neptune™ direct water-cooled technology, with the heart of the system being 6400 Lenovo ThinkSystem SD650 V3 systems, integrated with the latest 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.



Lenovo, enabled by the EMEA partner ecosystem, provided the HPC infrastructure built on its award-winning Neptune™ liquid cooling technology. The General-Purpose Partition is the largest of its kind in the world, ranked as the highest x86 general-purpose cluster on the most recent TOP500 list at #19 overall. It was specifically designed to solve complex scientific problems through its capacity to share resources and run multiple tasks or programs simultaneously rather than in isolation. This provides greater flexibility and improved efficiency by enabling access to different users or projects at the same time, depending on their needs.

"We are proud of this joint work with Lenovo, the fruit of which is the MareNostrum5 GPP cluster part, one of the most advanced in Europe and in the world in its characteristics”, commented Sergi Girona, Operations Director at Barcelona Supercomputing Center. “This partitioning, together with accelerated partitioning, makes MareNostrum 5 one of the most heterogeneous high-performance supercomputers to address major global challenges on the digital twins era, such as climate change, personalised medicine or energy. This new infrastructure will be key for Europe to advance its digital strategy to serve academia and private sector and build a better, more resilient and sovereign Europe"

“As a global leader in supercomputing, we are proud to be supporting Europe’s commitment towards technological excellence with the MareNostrum 5 pre-exascale system at Barcelona Supercomputing Center,” said Noam Rosen, Director, HPC and AI EMEA at Lenovo. “This system is a testament to Europe’s drive for technological leadership and Lenovo's commitment to advancing scientific research. Manufactured entirely in Europe, the MareNostrum 5 general-purpose supercomputer is poised to be a catalyst for scientific discovery, helping researchers address a myriad of challenges, from the immediate to the exploratory. Our excitement for supporting the scientific community is equal to our commitment to advancing the Barcelona Supercomputing Center and EuroHPC’s leadership in driving HPC innovation throughout Europe.”







Manufactured in Europe

The HPC servers provided by Lenovo for MareNostrum 5 were manufactured at its purpose-built in-house facility in Budapest, Hungary, which opened in 2022 to support customers throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa with their requirements for server infrastructure, storage systems and high-end PC workstations. The facility has since served more than 1,000 customers across the region, having shipped over one million workstations and servers. In addition to enabling closer collaboration with European customers, as well as improved local visibility of supply chains, the facility’s location at the center of Europe has decreased its CO2 emissions on shipments by more than 90% due to reduced freight miles.

With added capabilities from its Hungary facility, Lenovo has continued to service customers hosting some of Europe’s largest supercomputers, including Barcelona Supercomputing Center, which Lenovo has also partnered with to significantly advance R&D capabilities. Other HPC computing centers Lenovo has serviced in the region include the Leibniz Supercomputing Center in Germany and SURF in the Netherlands.



Placements in TOP500 and Green500

In a record-breaking year of wins, Lenovo has retained the number one position in systems share with 169 on the TOP500 list, with 1 in 3 systems running on Lenovo HPC. This solidifies Lenovo as the number one provider of supercomputers in the world.



On the Green500 list, the Flatiron Institute’s Henri system continues to hold the number one spot for the world’s most energy efficient supercomputer, powered by Lenovo’s ThinkSystem SR670 V2 with Intel Xeon Platinum and NVIDIA H100. Lenovo also added another system to the Green500’s top ten with South Korea’s Institute for Basic Sciences system, composed of Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3 with AMD EPYC processors, NVIDIA H100 and Infiniband NDR 400.





