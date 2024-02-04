Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Receives OIC Secretary-General

(MENAFN- OIC) Riyadh, 4 February, 2024



H.E. the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khereiji, received H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh.

The Secretary-General thanked the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the OIC headquarters country, for the continued support the Kingdom provides for the OIC efforts and activities. The two parties also reviewed the cooperation relations and joint efforts between the two sides in various fields, in addition to reviewing a number of issues of concern to the Muslim world. They also discussed the most prominent developments in the regional and international arenas and the efforts exerted in this regard.





