ALKHABEER CAPITAL RANKS 3RD BEST WORKPLACE ACROSS SAUDI ARABIA’S SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISES

(MENAFN- Brunswick Group) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – 01 February 2024: Alkhabeer Capital, a prominent asset manager specializing in investments and financial services, has been officially recognized by the leading global workplace culture authority, Great Place to Work® Middle East, as the third-best workplace in Saudi Arabia within the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises category.



The extraordinary corporate culture of Alkhabeer Capital was recognized by the Great Place to Work® Institute for the firm’s continuous efforts towards cultivating a positive work environment for its employees among SMEs in the Kingdom. The ranking recognizes Alkhabeer Capital’s ability to nurture and empower its talents by fostering a collaborative and dynamic workplace culture that positively impacts its team’s wellness and capabilities, yielding a conducive environment for exceptional performance.



Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Ahmed Saud Ghouth, Chief Executive Officer of Alkhabeer Capital, said: “Since Alkhabeer’s inception, we have invested heavily in our employees and in nurturing a positive work environment. It is great to see our efforts materialize, and we are honored by the recognition from Great Place to Work® Middle East in placing Alkhabeer as the 3rd Best Workplace in the Kingdom for SMEs. This achievement is for every member of the Alkhabeer family, who, at large, are responsible for making this an incredible organization. We remain fully committed to creating a positive environment for our staff across all levels and functions. We see the best in all our colleagues and want each individual to feel fully empowered to achieve their potential.”



The recognition from Great Place to Work® Middle East and Alkhabeer Capital topping the Saudi list as the best place to work is a testimony to Alkhabeer Capital’s differentiators within the Saudi market and an addition to a track record in demonstrating the company’s commitment to its employees who are a pillar of Alkhabeer Capital’s success.



Alkhabeer Capital is one of the leading financial services institutions in Saudi Arabia, authorized by the Capital Market Authority under License No. 07074-37 and licensed for the following activities of: Dealing, Custody, Managing Investments and Operating Funds, Arranging, Advising, and Brokerage. Headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a branch in Riyadh. The Company provides innovative world-class investment products and solutions in private equity, capital markets and real estate investments, in addition to offering investment banking and brokerage services.





