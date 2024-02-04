MoHAP wraps up participation in Arab Health 2024

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai, February 1st, 2024

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has wrapped up four days of successful participation in the 49th edition of Arab Health 2024 held at Dubai World Trade Centre from January 29 to February 1. During the event, the Ministry showcased projects, a blend of innovative health services and the latest health initiatives, highlighting MoHAP's commitment to boosting the sector's competitiveness.

The Ministry’s participation was under a unified national platform called "Emirates Health" that also included the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Health Authority.

The platform attracted an impressive turnout of visitors, including interested individuals, officials, and VIPs. It served as a venue for exchanging experiences and expertise with government entities and specialized regional and international private companies present at the exhibition.

As the exhibition ended, the "Emirates Health" platform hosted an award ceremony honouring work teams, including exhibitors, and government communication teams of the UAE health authorities, as well as the volunteers. Attending the ceremony were HE Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, as well as HE Dr Saleh Al Ali, Executive Director of Centre for Emergency Preparedness and Response at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and HE Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector at Dubai Health Authority.

Health Research Platform

A standout among MoHAP's showcased initiatives was the Health Research Platform. This project, the first of its kind in the GCC and Arab countries, aims to provide data from credible sources on various health research topics and fields. It features automatically and interactively updated information published by academic institutions, healthcare entities, and the private sector, covering medical topics and basic sciences related to health fields since 2017.

Healthcare Workforce Decision Support System

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced the launch of the Healthcare Workforce Decision Support System (HRH-UAE). The comprehensive digital platform is designed to manage healthcare professionals at various career stages, including academic studies, vocational training, licencing, and employment. The system operates under the auspices of the National Healthcare Emiratization Committee, aggregating crucial data for better workforce management.

Carbon Footprint Analysis

In a significant step towards environmental sustainability, the Ministry unveiled the Carbon Footprint Analysis Project in the Healthcare Sector. Implemented in collaboration with relevant health authorities, this project has been piloted at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City to identify and quantify greenhouse gas emissions within these facilities, in addition to assessing and enhancing the health sector's energy-saving capabilities, optimizing resource utilization, and implementing sustainable practices. The project comes in line with the UAE's strategy to reduce emissions and achieve climate neutrality by 2050, adhering to the commitments made at the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

"Tatmeen" Platform

The Ministry also shed light on the latest updates introduced to "Tatmeen" platform, the first of its kind initiative in the region for tracking pharmaceutical products. Tatmeen aims to strengthen and secure the supply chains for healthcare facilities in the country and enhance control over all circulating medicines by implementing an integrated smart system that connects federal and local authorities, manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies, and consumers.

Hayat Programme

At Arab Health 2024, the Ministry discussed the progress of "Hayat", the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation. The programme represents a national system dedicated to promoting organ and tissue donation efforts and transplantation in accordance with the highest international standards. Working in coordination with various local and international strategic partners, the programme seeks to encourage community members to participate in organ donation, thereby improving health and safety for all.

National Prediabetes & Diabetes Screening Campaign

The Ministry also highlighted the key outcomes of the National Prediabetes and Diabetes Screening campaign launched last October. The initiative focuses on the early detection of type II diabetes, aiming to enhance prevention and reduce its prevalence in the country as part of the national health indicators.

Alhosn App

Furthermore, the Ministry showcased the latest updates introduced to Alhosn App. The recently added features include data on children's vaccinations from birth up to the age of 18 years, reinforcing commitment to the National Immunization Programme and the prevention of communicable diseases. This update, developed in cooperation with the "Riayati" platform—the unified national health record—aims to increase the percentage of children covered by vaccinations





