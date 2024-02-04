Dubai Sports Council showcased before Avram Glazer

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) DUBAI

The Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and the heads of the various board of directors of sports clubs in Dubai met with Avram Glazer, one of the owners of top English Premier League club, Manchester United, Tampa Bay & The Desert Vipers his UAE based cricket Franchise.



Glazer and the officials from various Dubai clubs met and discussed the most successful methods of investing in the sports sector in general and clubs in particular, while taking adequate steps in integrating sports with the economy and society at large.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council, where work being done by various sports clubs in Dubai was reviewed, the best cadres were selected to work to communicate with the community, link sports and the economy and form a successful sports project that the clubs would benefit from.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, His Excellency Marwan Bin Ghalita, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Nasr Club, His Excellency Ahmed Bin Shafar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Wasl Club, His Excellency Ahmed Saeed Mohammed Al Badawi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hatta Club and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.

Avram expressed his happiness at establishing his cricket club in Dubai and stressed that the presence of a large fan base in Dubai, as well as the presence of qualified cadres to work and make any sports project a success, is what encouraged him to take such an important step. He thanked the Dubai Sports Council and further stressed on his keenness to strengthen the bonds of cooperation with the sports sector in Dubai.

His Excellency Marwan Bin Ghalita, Al Shafar and Al Beddawi discussed many relevant topics with Glazer along with ways to establish successful sports clubs while developing business at the management and construction levels by linking up with community members.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, accompanied Avram Glazer on a tour of the Dubai Sports Council, where he briefed him on the nature of work undertaken by the Council and the efforts it is making to manage and develop the sports sector in Dubai, whether in terms of organizing major international conferences and events or spreading the practice of sports in general and developing the academic sector and interest.

Hareb also briefed Avram on the unique ‘Innovation Laboratory’ while taking him on a tour of the rest of the departments housed at the Council’s headquarters in D3 area of Dubai.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the DSC Secretary General presented an English version of the book “My Story” by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The book documents in word and images the stages of the founding of the UAE and the steps of growth and development of Dubai that sees this emirate shinning as a light to the world.

Glazer presented Manchester United shirts to various members of the Dubai Sports Council before leaving.





