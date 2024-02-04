GCC Stock Market Move in Different Directions

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) The GCC stock markets saw mixed performance as traders reacted to the Federal Reserve interest rate decision yesterday as well as changing expectations regarding monetary policy. Geopolitical tensions and oil market volatility could also continue to affect sentiment.

The Dubai stock market recorded some volatility as traders reacted to the Federal Reserve comments yesterday. Although high interest rates could continue to weigh on expectations, the market could remain on a positive course thanks to the strong local fundamentals.

The Abu Dhabi stock market resumed its price corrections with traders considering geopolitical tensions, oil price volatility and company earnings. First Abu Dhabi Bank retreated after recording a small decline in its quarterly earnings. The market could however find some support in strong local fundamentals and could stabilize to a certain extent.

The Qatar stock market continued to see price corrections and closed the week in the negative territory as traders reacted to the volatility in energy markets. Similarly, the Saudi stock market rebounded after some strong price corrections but recorded a negative performance this week.





MENAFN04022024006667014463ID1107807556