Risks Ahead For GCC Stock Markets

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded some volatility during the last few days as traders reacted to a busy week of central bank meetings, geopolitical developments, and oil price uncertainty.
The Saudi stock market closed the week with a negative performance despite a strong rebound yesterday. Investors could continue to monitor Aramco’s potential share sale which could help boost the market.
The Qatari stock market recorded a negative week and could remain exposed to the developments in energy markets. The latter could continue to see downside risks and could impact sentiment.
The Dubai stock market saw a positive performance this week although it traded in a volatile fashion. Traders could continue to monitor expectations around geopolitical tensions in the region as well as company earnings.
The Abu Dhabi stock market extended its price corrections for a third week in a row after hitting a peak earlier this month. The market could remain exposed to any declines in oil prices although it stabilized to a certain extent during today’s trading session.
MENAFN04022024006667014463ID1107807555
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.