Risks Ahead For GCC Stock Markets

GCC stock markets recorded some volatility during the last few days as traders reacted to a busy week of central bank meetings, geopolitical developments, and oil price uncertainty.

The Saudi stock market closed the week with a negative performance despite a strong rebound yesterday. Investors could continue to monitor Aramco’s potential share sale which could help boost the market.

The Qatari stock market recorded a negative week and could remain exposed to the developments in energy markets. The latter could continue to see downside risks and could impact sentiment.

The Dubai stock market saw a positive performance this week although it traded in a volatile fashion. Traders could continue to monitor expectations around geopolitical tensions in the region as well as company earnings.

The Abu Dhabi stock market extended its price corrections for a third week in a row after hitting a peak earlier this month. The market could remain exposed to any declines in oil prices although it stabilized to a certain extent during today’s trading session.





