'Thalapathy' Vijay Thank People For Wishing Him On Joining Politics

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) Tamil superstar Vijay alias 'Thalapathy' Vijay on Sunday thanked people who wished him on his entry into politics after he launched his political outfit Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.

Several senior leaders -- MDMK Chief Vaiko, Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, BJP State President K. Annamalai and senior leaders of the AIADMK -- have welcomed Vijay on his political entry.

Vijay had launched his political outfit on Friday and announced that his party will focus on eradicating corruption and work for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

The Tamil super star has said that his party will not support any party or individuals during the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Earlier, Vijay has said that his party's focus will be on 2026 state legislative assembly elections.

