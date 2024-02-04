Kashmir Willow Bat Shines In Shark Tank, Srinagar's Innovators Score Big

The spotlight fell on Hamad and Saad Tramboo, college students studying BBA, who showcased their innovative brand of Kashmir willow bats, seeking investment for a 3% equity stake.

In a realm where the right gear can define success, Tramboo Sports, led by 18-year-old Hamaad Tramboo and 20-year-old Saad Tramboo, is redefining cricket equipment with its revolutionary Kashmir willow bats.

The cricket bats are made of two willows – English willow and Kashmiri willow. Known for their sturdy build, Kashmir willow bats have posed challenges for players, but the Tramboo brothers are changing the game with their modern approach to bat crafting.

“We offer world-class Kashmir willow bats,” said Saad Tramboo during their pitch.

“With the Kashmir willow act restricting the export of raw material, we're poised for success in the domestic market. Are you ready to hit a six with us?” he confidently asked the sharks.

The brothers elucidated their meticulous bat-making process, from log selection to final assembly, emphasizing quality and performance.

“We grade the Kashmir willow logs before sawing them into pieces, which then undergo a revolutionary seasoning process, our bats feature hard-pressed construction, with Singapore cane handles for enhanced shock absorption, setting them apart from traditional bats,” the duo explained in a bid to strike the right deal.

The brothers said that they focus on lightweight designs, boasting the only seasoning plant among Kashmir's 300 bat manufacturers, resulting in bats lighter than their counterparts.

“Our product range caters to both casual and serious players, with prices ranging from 1800 rupees for tennis bats to 7000 rupees for entry-level English willow bats.”

Leveraging social media, particularly Instagram, has been instrumental in driving sales, with 70% of online sales originating from the platform.

Highlighting their financial success, the Tramboo brothers revealed impressive profit margins and sales figures, emphasizing the growing demand for their bats, especially among players like Junaid Siddique in T20 matches.

During the intense negotiation on Shark Tank India, panelists evaluated the proposal, with offers ranging from equity percentages to valuations.

As panelists, including Aman, Ritesh, Peyush, and Anupam, evaluated their proposal, Saad and Hamad passionately highlighted their brand's market revolutionization, producing Kashmir willow bats faster and more affordably than competitors.

Vineeta and Anupam jointly offered Rs 30 Lakhs at 10% equity, while Ritesh proposed the same amount for 4%. Aman playfully suggested Rs 30 Lakhs for 6%, teasing Anupam's valuation.

After some banter, Peyush, intrigued by Saad's favorite cricketer, MS Dhoni, matched the initial ask of Rs 30 Lakhs for 3% equity. Ritesh adjusted his offer to align with Peyush's, leaving the boys surprised by the unexpected turn of events.

Ultimately, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Aman Gupta of BOAT emerged as the winning investors, agreeing to invest Rs 30 lakh for a four percent equity stake in Tramboo Sports Kashmir willow bat brand.

The success of Tramboo Sports echoes the previous season's triumph of Kashmiri entrepreneurs on Shark Tank India, as Sheikh Samiullah and Abid Rashid of FastBeetle secured a significant investment of Rs 90 lakh for their logistics service, showcasing the region's entrepreneurial prowess and resilience.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now