DHSK Calls For Curbing Unethical Medical Testing Practices In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a bid to curb unethical practices in medical testing, Dr. Mushtaq Rather, Director Health Services in Kashmir (DHSK) has issued a circular addressing the proliferation of agents and touts employed by private testing labs outside government healthcare facilities.
The circular vide no: PS/DHSK/Circular/2024/189-298 issued on February 2, 2024, urges government hospital officials to take decisive measures to discourage such practices, emphasizing the importance of upholding ethical standards in healthcare delivery.
The circular highlights concerns regarding the exploitation of patients by agents and touts who persuade them to undergo medical tests privately, despite the availability of testing facilities within government healthcare institutions. This practice not only undermines the credibility of government healthcare services but also puts undue financial burden on patients.
“It has come to the notice of undersigned that some agents /touts employed by different Private Testing Labs outside Government Health Care Facilities are motivating patients for carrying-out medical tests privately despite having such testing facilities available in Government Health Care Facilities.” the circular states.
"To address this issue, it is emphasized upon all the Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents of Government hospitals to take all necessary measures for discouraging such unethical/unfair practices with the support of law enforcing agencies and encourage patients to report any such incidents, and implement a system for monitoring and addressing such complaints under intimation to this Directorate."
The circular has called for the establishment of a monitoring system to address complaints related to unethical medical testing practices. The Directorate of Health Services will oversee the implementation of these measures and expects regular updates from healthcare facilities with regards to combating such malpractices.
