Pvt Schools Tagging Row: 119-Yr-Old School In Baramulla Faces Closure

The school is on the verge of closure as authorities have refused to register the students from this school for board examinations in absence of land lease documents.

The school has asked the parents of students in Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 to“eke out of the situation” and decide about the future of their children in view of the refusal by the Board of School Education to register their wards for examinations.

The school, which was established in 1905, is operating on state land in Baramulla district.

“St. Joseph's School in Baramulla was established in 1905 on land leased from the government. In 2018, before the lease expired, the school management sought renewal from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Despite submitting all necessary documents and recommendations, the renewal file has been pending with the Divisional Commissioner since April 2022 the school received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Revenue Department, efforts to renew affiliation and register students have been futile, causing distress among students and parents due to the inconvenience caused by SO 177,” a notice from the school stated.

“Despite appeals to various authorities, including the Principal Secretary of Revenue, Principal Secretary of School Education, and Chairman of BOSE, no action has been taken. Even after the intervention of the Lieutenant Governor's office in December 2023, no progress has been made light of this situation, the school management has decided to inform parents of affected students about the circumstances, aiming to find a solution to ensure a peaceful and promising future for the students,” it added.

The school management claimed that it had approached the office of the Lieutenant Governor for intervention but no relief was granted.

Meanwhile, the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) on Friday expressed its concern and disappointment over the development.

The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has raised serious concerns over what they deem as a grave injustice.

“This decision is not just bureaucratic, it is deeply emotional. It disrupts the lives of countless families and shatters the dreams of our children,” G N War, President Private Schools Association said.

“The denial of registration to students of Saint Joseph School has not only exposed systemic failures but also highlighted the precarious situation faced by private schools across the valley. The arbitrary decisions by authorities have cast a dark shadow over the future of education in Kashmir, putting tens of thousands of students at risk,” War said.

“We are heartbroken to see the future of our children being jeopardized by the continuation of these insensitive decisions. The closure of RRFs has left students in limbo, unable to register for upcoming exams from their respective schools, thus imperiling their academic progression.”

War said that the ramifications of this decision extend beyond individual students.“It poses a threat to the existence of numerous private schools, jeopardizing the livelihoods of teachers and school staff,” he said.

While the efforts of the J&K High Court in directing authorities to comply with its orders are appreciated, the president said that the continued non-implementation raises serious concerns about the administration's commitment to the rule of law and citizen welfare.

He urged intervention from the Lieutenant Governor's office to reverse this decision and ensure the smooth functioning of private education in Kashmir.

