Video- Naqsh O Nigar: Empowering Emerging Artists And Craftsmen

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Naqsh O Nigar, an exhibition featuring a blend of Art, Craft, and Photography received an overwhelming response from the art enthusiasts.

The exhibition was organized in collaboration with Edraak, an institution dedicated to revitalizing education in Kashmir through arts and aesthetics. Showcasing the works of 25 artists, primarily young students from diverse fields, the event reflects a rich diversity of artistic expression.

These artists, driven by a deep love for their craft, have poured their hearts into the creation of a captivating collection.