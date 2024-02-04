Authorities Issue Safety Advisory For Motorists In Kashmir

“No vehicular traffic shall be allowed to ply along hilly link roads till snow from such roads is cleared by concerned government agencies”, reads a traffic advisory issued by Traffic Police Officer Rural Kashmir.

“Only 4×4 vehicles or vehicles with anti-skid chains, having seating capacity not more than 10 seats shall be allowed along major hillý roads”, it reads.

“Heavy Goods/passenger vehicles shall not be allowed to ply along hilly roads till clearance of snow and frost from such roads.” Advisory reads further .

It states that there shall be zero tolerance for overloading across jurisdiction of Traffic Rural Kashmir, besides strict action within the ambit of law shall be taken against motorists plying their vehicles with invalid documents or W/O documents.

