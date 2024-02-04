Freezing Conditions Continue In Kashmir Met Predicts Snow, Rain

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.7°C against minus 0.3°C on previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 5.4°C against minus 9.4°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 3.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 8.3°C against minus 11.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 5.4°C against minus 9.4°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 0.1°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 10.6°C against minus 12.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 3.0°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 5.7°C and it was below normal by 0.6°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.8°C, Batote 0.3°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.5°C, he said.

Regarding forecast, the MeT official here said that from February 3-4, generally cloudy weather is expected towards afternoon with possibility of light to moderate snow/rain at many places towards evening till Sunday evening with chances of heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches.

“Middle and higher reaches of North, Nwestern and South Kashmir may receive 8-12 inches of Snow, lower reaches & plains may receive 3-6 inches, while plains of Central Kashmir may receive rain with 1-2 inches of Snow.”

Jammu Division may receive light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning with light to moderate snow over higher reaches of Pirpanjal Range and Chenab Valley during the period, he said.

On February 5, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches is expected.

From February 6-13, he said, generally dry weather is expected.

As 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29, Kashmir is presently in the middle of 20-day-long winter period called 'Chillai-Khurd' that ends on February 19 and is followed by a 10-day-long period 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) which starts from February 20 to March 1.

