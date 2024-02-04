Stunning Air Show Marks Opening Of World Paramotor Slalom Championships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: An air show team from the Qatar Air Sports Committee staged a remarkable performance as part of the 6th FAI World Paramotor Slalom Championships launch ceremony, which was attended by the President of the World Air Sports Federation David Monks.

The 6th FAI World Paramotor Slalom Championships, organized by the Qatar Air Sports Committee, a Joint Special Forces affiliate, kicked off at Lusail's Al Sa'ad Plaza yesterday, February 3, 2024.

Held for the first time in the State of Qatar, the championships will run until February 13, with the participation of 14 countries.

Further, announcement, in the presence of a Guinness World Records representative, was made regarding Qatari athlete Naif Al Baloshi breaking a Guinness World Record for fastest speed in a paramotor over a 50km course.

The fastest speed in a paramotor over a 50 km course (male) of 86.62 km/h (53.82 mi/h) was achieved by Al-Baloshi of the Qatar Air Sports Committee / Joint Special Forces, in Jutrosin, Poland, on August 21, 2023, stated the Guinness Records.

HE Commander of the Joint Special Forces, President of the Qatar Air Sports Committee Staff Brigadier-General Jassim bin Ali Al Attiyah delivered a speech welcoming countries participating in the championships, encouraging participants to have a tough competition and help elevate the stature of air sports.

The President of the Qatar Air Sports Committee attributed Qatar's achievements to the great support provided by the country's wise leadership, stressing that without it, success would not have been possible, wishing the Qatari team a fruitful campaign in the championships.

