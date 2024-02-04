Yemen Needs $2.7Bl In 2024 - UN

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra)-- In order to fund humanitarian relief efforts in war-torn Yemen this year the majority of the 18 million people in need reside in the country's north, which is controlled by the Houthi group the UN made a $2.7 billion plea on Thursday.
Peter Hawkins, the acting UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, described the amount of money the UN was seeking as more realistic than the $4.3 billion it asked for last year.
The 2023 appeal was only about 40 percent funded.
